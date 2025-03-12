Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording

Entertainment

  • March 12, 2025
Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleged rape victim has made a shocking confession in leaked recording after she withdrawl the lawsuit last month.

The woman who claimed she was raped by Shawn Jay-Z Carter and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the age of 13 after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards is heard on a recording saying her accusation was false.

The recording, an excerpt of which was obtained by ABC News, is between the woman, identified as Jane Doe, and two private investigators associated with the American rapper.

She noted that the musician did not assault her and her lawyer pushed her to sue Jay-Z.

"He was just there, but he didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?" the private investigator asked.

"Yeah," Jane Doe responded.

She further explained that her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, put her up to suing Beyoncé’s husband.

"He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z," the woman noted.

Tony told the media outlet, "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z - That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence.”

Moreover, the pop icon's attorney, Alex Spiro, denied that Jay-Z has ever met Jane Doe.

