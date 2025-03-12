Google Wallet released in Pakistan to promote digital transactions

In a significant effort to embrace digital transactions across Pakistan, Google Wallet has officially launched in the country.
The newly introduced app transitions the traditional payment methods and offers a one-stop solution for a range of digital transaction requirements, enabling users across the country to tap-and-pay in stores, check out online, and access their boarding passes when travelling effortlessly.
While celebrating the accomplishment, Google Pakistan Country Director Farhan Qureshi stated: "More importantly, this launch will go a long way in supporting financial inclusion in Pakistan and unlock economic opportunities for all. It further cements Google's unwavering commitment to Pakistan, reinforcing our belief in its digital future and potential.”
Credit and debit cards supported on Google Wallet in Pakistan
From now onwards, Bank AlFalah (Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards), Bank of Punjab (Mastercard credit cards), Faysal Bank Noor (Mastercard debit cards), HBL (Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards), Jazzcash (Mastercard debit cards), Meezan Bank (Visa and Mastercard debit cards), UBL (Visa and Mastercard debit cards).
These cardholders can add their cards to Google Wallet and pay along with their Android smartphones or Wear OS devices.