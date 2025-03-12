Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal joint business venture closes unexpectedly

Cristiano Ronaldo's and Rafael Nadal joint business shut down unexpectedly after just three years.

According to The Sun, in one of the biggest business partnerships of the sportsmen, the tennis legend and football GOAT (greatest of all time) jointly invested in a restaurant.

Ronaldo and Nadal opened an Italian restaurant called Toto with a partnership in Madrid back in 2022, which “closed permanently” in 2025 without any announcement of an official statement.

Related: Rafael Nadal reveals emotional story behind retirement

The restaurant, which made its debut three years ago in March, was part of a Tatel Group founded by the Spanish tennis star. Spanish basketball players Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernandez are also among the high-profile investors of the company along with Ronaldo.

The Madrid restaurant is now “permanently closed” on Google, but its Dubai and Abu Dhabi branches are still functional,  El Espanol reported.

Toto became popular because of the TS carbonara dish Vera Carbonara de Totó, which became so famous that customers ordered it 250 times a week.

Notably, Toto was a part of Ronaldo’s vast business empire, which included clothing, gyms, a hair transplant clinic, and a lifestyle brand. The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner also has a record-breaking YouTube channel that has over 74.1 million subscribers.

Related: Cristiano Ronaldo adds another 'crazy' record to his remarkable career

