Cristiano Ronaldo adds another 'crazy' record to his remarkable career

Cristiano Ronaldo, even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats in his football career.
He continues to break records, as shown by his 927th career goal scored during a recent match in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals where his team, Al-Nassr, triumphed over Esteghlal FC.
His recent goal helped him achieve an amazing record, with over half of his 927 career goals coming after he turned 30.
Ronaldo has scored 464 goals since turning 30. Remarkably, this is the same number of goals he scored in his first 10 years as a professional, starting with his debut at 17 with Sporting CP in 2002.
Early in his career, CR7 was known for his speed and skill as a winger and is now widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history.
Today, the Portuguese football star is also one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history.
Not only that, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner also holds the record for most international goals by a male player.
Last month, Ronaldo reached an agreement with Al Nassr to extend his contract for another year until June 2026.
Earlier, The Al Nassr player also clarified all the speculations about his post-retirement plans, saying, "At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team. It doesn't even cross my mind; I've never thought about it.”
The 40-year-old expressed, "I don't see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds."