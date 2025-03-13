Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude

Italian city Naples has been “shaken up” by one of the strongest earthquakes in 40 years, measuring 4.4 in magnitude.
According to CNN, Naples on Thursday, March 13, 2025, was jolted by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at around 1:25 am for about 20 seconds, forcing residents to spend the night on the street in terror as tremors shook the city for two hours.
As per the local authorities, fifteen people were taken to the hospital after the quake that damaged several homes. Few cars were also hit by falling debris in the densely populated area of Campi Flegrei.
The Italian Fire Brigade and Red Cross (INGV) said that they assisted many residents who camped outside in the streets.
The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said that the quake started about 2.5 km beneath Pozzuoli city on the coast, west of Naples.
It further revealed that the earthquake was a result of weeks of intense seismic activity, as more than 1,813 earthquakes and tremors ranging between 0.3 and 3.9 magnitude were recorded in the area in February 2025.
Meanwhile, over the past week, around 300 quakes of 2 and 3 magnitude have been detected.
Notably, the most serious earthquake in the Naples region was last recorded in 1980, when a massive 6.9 quake killed 2,734, injured 8,800, and damaged hundreds of towns.