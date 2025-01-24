World

Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists

Did you know there is a city in Italy, located just only 40 minutes away from Milan that remains relatively quiet?

Italy is one of the five countries with the highest number of tourists each year.

Sometimes, due to the large number of tourists, it becomes difficult to fully enjoy a place.

However, did you know there is a city in Italy, located just only 40 minutes away from Milan that remains relatively quiet and free from the large crowds of tourists?

Brescia is not as famous as other Italian cities, but it is still a highly suggested destination to explore.

Brescia is a city with a rich history and cultural value. It has been recognized by UNESCO for its significant heritage.

It is located in a scenic area at the base of the Alps, situated between two beautiful lakes, Lake Garda and Lake Iseo.

The Camonica Valley located in Brescia was the first Italian site to be listed by UNESCO in 1979 and it has eight parks with ancient rock engravings.

Additionally, the old town of Brescia is filled with a variety of monuments, ranging from ancient to modern times.

History enthusiasts can explore the monumental area of the Roman Forum in Brescia.

This area contains some of northern Italy’s most well-preserved Roman-era buildings including the Republican Sanctuary, the Capitolium of Brixia and a Roman theatre.

In addition to its historical significance, it also features beautiful natural scenery, which includes lakes, hills, vineyards and charming ancient villages.

