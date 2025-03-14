Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban

President Donald Trump's administration has once again asked Supreme Court to allow ban on birthright citizenship.
As reported by Associated Press, on Thursday, March 13, 2025 an emergency application was filed by administration in order to lift the on Trump's executive order that he signed shortly after taking the office.
The order is currently prohibited in the US, with three federal appeals courts rejecting the administration pleas.
If the order passes, it would deny US citizenship to those born after February 19, 2025, whose parents have entered the country illegally.
Related: Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S
Around two dozen states along with different groups have sued over the executive order, on the basis that it violates the Constitution's 14th Amendment promise of citizenship to anyone born in the United States.
The administration wants the court to allow the Trump's plan of banning birthright citizenship for everyone except the handful of people and group that sued.
Along with that, it had also claimed that the states lack the legal right, or standing, to challenge the executive order.
Related: Trump to take massive decision about US Education Department workforce
As a last resort, the administration asked "at a minimum" to be allowed to make their case public, discussing how the order will carry out once its in effect.