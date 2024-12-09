Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to deport all illegal immigrants in the U.S. after taking over office.
During his four-year term, the politician wants a deal to protect so-called "dreamer" immigrants.
On Sunday, December 8, Trump shared his future plans during a conversation on NBC News' Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.
The 78-year old President also claimed that he plans to take executive action on his first day in office to try to end birthright citizenship.
For those unversed, birthright citizenship grants citizenship on anyone born in the U.S. regardless of their parents' immigration status.
Trump will be taking office on January 20, 2025, and he is expected to declare illegal immigration a national emergency.
He plans to utilise resources from across the federal government to support a wide-ranging mass deportations.
When asked about if his plan was to deport everyone without legal status during the interview, Trump replied, "I think you have to do it. It’s a very tough thing to do. You know, you have rules, regulations, laws."
Notably, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated some 11 million immigrants were in the U.S. illegally as of January 2022.