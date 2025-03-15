Sci-Tech

Google Maps lets you step into past with this hidden feature: Here's how

  • by Web Desk
  • March 15, 2025
Google Maps offers many useful features, but people may not always know where to find them.

It is useful for navigation, however, beyond its common uses, there are also lesser-known features, such as the ability to view historical imagery in Google Street View, which allows users to see past images of locations.

Yes, you heard it right! Google Maps allows users to easily switch between different time periods in Street View.

On both desktop and mobile, users can go back to when Google's Street View cars first started capturing images, with some locations having historical imagery as far back as 2007.

How to access the feature on desktop?

When using Google Maps on a desktop browser, you can access Street View by clicking on any area where it is available such as roads or famous landmarks.

A small preview panel will appear at the bottom of the screen (showing a photo with a curved arrow), and clicking on it will open Street View.

Another way to access it is by selecting a specific location like a bar or park which will bring up an information panel.

From there, you can either click the same Street View preview at the bottom or select Street View & 360° from the photo gallery in the pop-up.

How to access the feature on phone?

You can access it by tapping and holding on a location on the map.

If Street View is available, a preview photo appears in the lower-left corner or at the bottom of the screen, depending on your app version. Tapping this photo opens Street View.

Another way to enter Street View is by selecting a labeled place, opening its information card and choosing Photos or Street View & 360°, if available.

If older images exist, a see more dates link will appear at the bottom.

Tapping it will show a list of images from different times, labeled with the month and year, allowing you to view past versions of the location.

