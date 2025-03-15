22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system

Archaeologists have found signs of an ancient transport system in White Sands National Park, New Mexico, dating back 22,000 years.
As per multiple reports, the study suggests that early humans had a method for moving goods beyond carrying them by hand.
They may be used travois which is basic sled made from wooden poles to transport heavy item easily.
The discovery of footprint alongside drag marks suggest that early human transported goods using sled-like structures either by pulling them manually or with animal assistance.
As per the reports, researchers identified three types of drag marks, each pointing to different transport methods or loads.
Some marks were deep and narrow, occasionally splitting, which could indicate that the load being transported was unstable or shifting during movement.
Other drag marks were wider and shallower, running in straight lines which may indicate the transportation of different materials.
While, the third type had two parallel grooves, resembling the marks left by an X-shaped travois, a simple sled-like transport device.
The discovery of child-sized footprints alongside transport track suggest that the entire families including children may have participated in moving supplies.
If the finding is confirmed it would show that humans developed ways to move heavy loads before the invention of wheel.
And now archaeologists may need to reconsider the technological abilities of ancient civilizations and how early humans developed innovative ways to transport goods.
