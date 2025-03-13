World

Archaeologists uncover stunning evidence of King Josiah's death at Megiddo

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Archaeologists have uncovered significant evidence supporting the biblical account of King Josiah's death at Megiddo.

The discovery at an ancient site in northern Israel confirms that Egyptian forces were present there in 609 BC.

As per GB, archaeologists have found a large number of Egyptian pottery pieces at Megiddo, specifically from the Nile Valley.

The discovery of significant amounts of Egyptian and Greek pottery confirms that Egyptian forces and their Greek mercenaries were present at the site during the time of King Josiah's death.

Researchers said in a statement, noting, “The analysis of the objects showed that the building which was excavated was constructed around the middle of the seventh century BC, shortly before Pharaoh Necho killed King Josiah."

Assaf Kleiman, co-researcher from the University of Haifa, while explaining the significance of the finding said, "These are not decorative tableware representative of the era and the Jewish tradition. Therefore, it is very difficult to argue that someone in Megiddo, a displaced person or a surviving Israelite, suddenly became interested in inferior Egyptian pottery and decided to import it into his home."

Archaeologists recently discovered an unexplored area called "Area X" that showed potential for new findings.

As per the reports, archaeologists found the remains of a mud-brick wall and two buildings in Area X, with well-preserved layers from the 8th to 6th centuries BC.

