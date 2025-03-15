Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia

American influencer, Sam Jones caused public anger after sharing a video in which she took a baby wombat away from its mother in Australia.
The girl now apologized on Saturday through his social media account, claiming she did it out of concern for the baby wombat’s well-being.
Sam said, “I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me. The snap judgement I made in these moments was never from a place of harm or stealing a joey.”
She further added, "I have learned from this situation, and am truly sorry for the distress I have caused.”
Related: US tourist faces visa cancellation over baby wombat theft
After the video went viral, Australian authorities were not pleased with her actions and even considered deporting her which showed her running at night with the wombat joey in her hands.
Sam, who left Australia after facing criticism, initially posted an apology but later got angry at people for judging her.
“Am I a villain? Things, dear reader, are not as they seem,” Sam added.
She also criticized the Australian government of killing wild animals, including wombats, every year.
After the incident, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese strongly condemned the video, calling it outrageous and completely unacceptable.
As per the reports, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke stated that his department was looking into whether Sam had violated the conditions of her visa before she departed from Australia.