US tourist faces visa cancellation over baby wombat theft

  • March 14, 2025
US tourist may face deportation for picking up and running off with a wild baby wombat in Australia.

According to CNN, an American tourist who was filmed while running off with a baby wombat towards her car while its distressed mother chases her might be forced to leave Australia after visa cancellation.

The Australian officials are reviewing her visa to find whether she has breached its conditions or not.

Related: Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change

In a video circulating on social media, Sam Jones, who has 92,000 followers on Instagram, could be seen taking off a baby wombat for its mother. However, the timeline and location of the video are unknown.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told CNN, “Given the level of scrutiny that will happen if she ever applies for a visa again, I’ll be surprised if she even bothers. I can’t wait for Australia to see the back of this individual; I don’t expect she will return.”

Moreover, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded to the incident on Thursday, March 13, 2025, and suggested Jones try her luck on any other animal that could fight back.

He said, “To take a baby wombat from its mother and clearly cause distress to the mother is just an outrage. I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she might try some other Australian animals. Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.”

An ecologist explained that wombats usually did not attack humans, but they have very strong claws, which they use to burrow into the ground, and if used on human skin, it could cause serious injury and infection.

Related: Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep

