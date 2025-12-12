Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas git for Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner might not receive any present from her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Christmas amid rift rumours

  • By Hafsa Noor
Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas git for Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas git for Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet has confirmed that he has not bought a Christmas present for girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, yet amid ongoing split rumours.

On Thursday, December 11, the Dune star appeared on the U.K. radio network Heart and got candid about holiday gifts for the Kylie cosmetic founder, 28.

The host Amanda Holden, 54, asked, “Are your gifts done?”

He replied, “No,” prompting another question from the host, “So what are you gonna buy Kylie?” Timothée smiled and responded, “She will see, It’ll be good."

You Might Like:

Amanda quipped, “It’ll have to be good, you’re in the best place for shopping," leading the Wonka star to reply, “London, it’s true. I was hoping to find some local goods. What’s that chocolate store here called?"

She said, “I don’t know, but Legoland is over there. Does Kylie like a bit of LEGO? Maybe she won’t be able to do anything with her nails.”

Earlier this week, Timothée and Kylie made red carpet appearance for the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles.

A source close to the couple also disclosed their relationship dynamic to PEOPLE.

The insider shared, "Kylie's very excited that he's been back in L.A.. She's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming."

To note, the romantic couple started dating in April 2023.

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour

Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour
Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El
Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event

Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event
Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour

Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour
Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled
Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz

Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Latest News

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary
Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics