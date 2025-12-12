Timothée Chalamet has confirmed that he has not bought a Christmas present for girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, yet amid ongoing split rumours.
On Thursday, December 11, the Dune star appeared on the U.K. radio network Heart and got candid about holiday gifts for the Kylie cosmetic founder, 28.
The host Amanda Holden, 54, asked, “Are your gifts done?”
He replied, “No,” prompting another question from the host, “So what are you gonna buy Kylie?” Timothée smiled and responded, “She will see, It’ll be good."
Amanda quipped, “It’ll have to be good, you’re in the best place for shopping," leading the Wonka star to reply, “London, it’s true. I was hoping to find some local goods. What’s that chocolate store here called?"
She said, “I don’t know, but Legoland is over there. Does Kylie like a bit of LEGO? Maybe she won’t be able to do anything with her nails.”
Earlier this week, Timothée and Kylie made red carpet appearance for the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles.
A source close to the couple also disclosed their relationship dynamic to PEOPLE.
The insider shared, "Kylie's very excited that he's been back in L.A.. She's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming."
To note, the romantic couple started dating in April 2023.