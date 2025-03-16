Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with fastest 100 goal involvements

Sports

Erling Haaland is aiming to win the Golden Boot for the third consecutive season

  March 16, 2025
Erling Haaland has set a new record in the Premier League by becoming the fastest player to reach 100 goal involvements.

He achieved this milestone by scoring a penalty against Brighton & Hove Albion.

As per Daily Mail, Haaland accomplished this in just 94 matches breaking the previous record held by Alan Shearer who took 100 matches to reach the same number.

Out of Haaland's total 100 goal contributions in the Premier League, he has scored 84 goals himself and provided 16 assists to his teammates.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Saturday's game, City boss Pep Guardiola said, “It was a good game. A tight game. I know how difficult it is to make the process which we're in now.”

He added, “The players gave everything. We take the point and we keep going. Of course, I have confidence and I always have. The young players played good. All the defenders were so clever. We were close, but unfortunately we couldn't do it.”

Haaland has scored 21 goals in the Premier League this season, placing him second in the race for the Golden Boot, six goals behind Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

He is aiming to win the Golden Boot for the third consecutive season which would make him only the third player in Premier League history to do so.

Shearer and Thierry Henry are the only other players to have achieved this feat.

