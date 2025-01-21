Sports

Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind

  Web Desk
  • |
  January 21, 2025
When we hear the term “world’s richest footballer,” we may automatically think of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, as they have been two of the highest-paid footballers in the modern era.

As per The Mirror, even when you combine the wealth of Ronaldo and Messi, it still falls far short of Faiq Bolkiah.

Bolkiah’s wealth is 12 times greater than the combined net worth of Ronaldo and Messi.

Everything you need to know about the world’s richest footballer:

Faiq Bolkiah
Faiq Bolkiah

Bolkiah, who is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, was born in Los Angeles.

He began his football career by playing at the youth level with Newbury, then moved through the academies of Southampton, Chelsea, and Leicester City.

The player moved to Maritimo in 2020 and signed his first professional contract as a left-winger but he didn’t play for the main team, playing only one game for the U23 team before moving to Chonburi in Thailand the following year.

At Chonburi, he played 32 matches, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Three years later, he switched to Ratchaburi, where he still plays professionally.

The 26-year-old holds dual citizenship from America and Brunei, and he has represented Brunei on the international stage six times, scoring one goal in those appearances.

Despite not making it to the Premier League, he played alongside notable players including Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham at the youth level for Chelsea.

