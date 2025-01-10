Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance

A portrait by Vincent van Gogh has gone viral on social media but this time not for its artistic value.
Many people noticed that the person in the painting looked strikingly similar to Irish comedian and broadcaster Graham Norton.
As per Mail Online, the artist’s museum in Amsterdam shared Vincent van Gogh’s portrait of Père Tanguy on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) this week.
However, instead of receiving the response they anticipated, the post gained attention for an unexpected reason.
The museum wrote, “A portrait with a clue! In Van Gogh's portrait of Père Tanguy, you see the painting 'Quinces, Lemons, Pears and Grapes' in the upper left corner. Compare the portrait to the still life (3), and you’ll see the red edge of the frame is missing today! Van Gogh repainted it!”
Shortly after the museum posted the picture, the comment section was flooded with everyone commenting that the person in the portrait resembled Graham.
One user wrote, “Graham Norton stuns,” while another penned, “Graham Norton has lived before.”
The third one remarked, ”My first thought too!.”
Van Gogh painted three portraits of Julien (Père) Tanguy, who was a French art dealer and gallery owner and this particular one is the second in the series.