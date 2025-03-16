Android 16 beta 3 introduces minimise button to enhance multitasking

Android 16 Beta 3 release has rolled out a significant update to the header bar of apps in Android’s desktop windowing mode.
In December 2024, the debut launch of freeform windowing in Android 15 QPR1 lacked a few features such as a minimise button in the header bar.
As a result, users are required to close a window to remove it from view, which also closes the app. It may delete the user's entire data and progress, preventing multitasking.
With the recent update, Google allows users to minimise button in desktop windows.
Here's how to access it?
Once you enable Android’s desktop windowing mode, a small handle is added to the top of each app.
Users can put the app into desktop windowing mode by dragging the handle to the button on the tablet’s screen or clicking the handle and then selecting the desktop windowing option.
After launching the app in a window, Android integrates a header bar with the app's icon, name, and multiple buttons, such as those to maximise and choose the desktop windowing option.
Apart from minimising the desktop button, freeform windowing includes several significant enhancements, including YouTube into picture-in-picture mode, and more, ensuring an improved user experience.
