Sci-Tech

Android 16 beta 3 introduces minimise button to enhance multitasking

Google allows users to minimise button in desktop windows

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Android 16 beta 3 introduces minimise button to enhance multitasking
Android 16 beta 3 introduces minimise button to enhance multitasking

Android 16 Beta 3 release has rolled out a significant update to the header bar of apps in Android’s desktop windowing mode.

In December 2024, the debut launch of freeform windowing in Android 15 QPR1 lacked a few features such as a minimise button in the header bar. 

As a result, users are required to close a window to remove it from view, which also closes the app. It may delete the user's entire data and progress, preventing multitasking.

Related: ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details

With the recent update, Google allows users to minimise button in desktop windows.

Here's how to access it?

Once you enable Android’s desktop windowing mode, a small handle is added to the top of each app.

Users can put the app into desktop windowing mode by dragging the handle to the button on the tablet’s screen or clicking the handle and then selecting the desktop windowing option.

After launching the app in a window, Android integrates a header bar with the app's icon, name, and multiple buttons, such as those to maximise and choose the desktop windowing option.

Apart from minimising the desktop button, freeform windowing includes several significant enhancements, including YouTube into picture-in-picture mode, and more, ensuring an improved user experience.

Related: Google Photos unveils game-changing feature for automatic folder backups 

Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details
ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details
Apple plans to upgrade texting features in iOS 19
Apple plans to upgrade texting features in iOS 19
SpaceX capsule docks with ISS to bring home stranded NASA astronauts
SpaceX capsule docks with ISS to bring home stranded NASA astronauts
Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Gmail introduces redesigned attachment menu for users
Gmail introduces redesigned attachment menu for users
Elon Musk sets deadline for Starship’s historic Mars mission
Elon Musk sets deadline for Starship’s historic Mars mission
NASA reveals global ocean levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024
NASA reveals global ocean levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future
Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future
Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps
Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps
Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant
Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant
SpaceX Crew-10 launches for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
SpaceX Crew-10 launches for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return