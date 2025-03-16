ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details

Open AI chatbot’s latest variant has received a significant update that enable Android users to make ChatGPT their default virtual assistant, replacing Google’s Gemini.
This significant update from the ChatGPT manufacturer allows users to incorporate the chatbot directly into their device’s core functionality.
Once the feature is introduced in the stable form, Android users will be able to activate ChatGPT using the similar Android navigation they used to call on Google Assistant.
Here's how to launch ChatGPT using Android navigation
Android users who have already fixed the three-button navigation bar can easily access the chatbot by pressing the home button.
Meanwhile, on the other hand, if you select gesture navigation you are required to swipe up and hold from either button corner of the display to launch the app.
If users have enabled the settings under the phone’s navigation settings, then the AI chatbot can be invited by holding the power button.
This update will activate the ChatGPT into voice mode, enabling users to voice commands to direct the chatbot.
However, it is important to note that currently, it doesn’t support a voice-activated hot word, similar to “Hey, Google” for Gemini.
