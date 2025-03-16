Sci-Tech

ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details

OpenAI now allows users to incorporate the chatbot directly into their device’s core functionality

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
ChatGPT now becomes default AI assistant of Android users
ChatGPT now becomes default AI assistant of Android users 

Open AI chatbot’s latest variant has received a significant update that enable Android users to make ChatGPT their default virtual assistant, replacing Google’s Gemini.

This significant update from the ChatGPT manufacturer allows users to incorporate the chatbot directly into their device’s core functionality.

Related: OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features

Once the feature is introduced in the stable form, Android users will be able to activate ChatGPT using the similar Android navigation they used to call on Google Assistant.

Here's how to launch ChatGPT using Android navigation

Android users who have already fixed the three-button navigation bar can easily access the chatbot by pressing the home button.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, if you select gesture navigation you are required to swipe up and hold from either button corner of the display to launch the app.

If users have enabled the settings under the phone’s navigation settings, then the AI chatbot can be invited by holding the power button.

This update will activate the ChatGPT into voice mode, enabling users to voice commands to direct the chatbot.

However, it is important to note that currently, it doesn’t support a voice-activated hot word, similar to “Hey, Google” for Gemini.

Related: ChatGPT rolls out surprising new feature to make users' life easier

Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
Apple plans to upgrade texting features in iOS 19
Apple plans to upgrade texting features in iOS 19
SpaceX capsule docks with ISS to bring home stranded NASA astronauts
SpaceX capsule docks with ISS to bring home stranded NASA astronauts
Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Gmail introduces redesigned attachment menu for users
Gmail introduces redesigned attachment menu for users
Elon Musk sets deadline for Starship’s historic Mars mission
Elon Musk sets deadline for Starship’s historic Mars mission
NASA reveals global ocean levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024
NASA reveals global ocean levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future
Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future
Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps
Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps
Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant
Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant
SpaceX Crew-10 launches for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
SpaceX Crew-10 launches for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
Google Maps lets you step into past with this hidden feature: Here's how
Google Maps lets you step into past with this hidden feature: Here's how