Google Photos unveils game-changing feature for automatic folder backups

Google Photos on the web is introducing a new unique feature that can automatically upload a folder from your computer.
Recent reports revealed that like the Google Drive app, whenever you go to photos.google.com, Google will review the selected folders for new videos and images to upload.
How to access the feature?
Press the Upload button in the app bar and select "Backup Folders.”
This will let you browse your computer to select a folder.
Next, you'll need to "Allow Google Photos to back up your selected folders."
By opening this menu again, you can access the "Folder Backup" window, which displays your selected files and gives you the option to add or remove them.
