Google Photos unveils game-changing feature for automatic folder backups

Google will review the selected folders for new videos and images to upload

  by Web Desk
  October 20, 2024
Google Photos on the web is introducing a new unique feature that can automatically upload a folder from your computer.

Recent reports revealed that like the Google Drive app, whenever you go to photos.google.com, Google will review the selected folders for new videos and images to upload.

How to access the feature?

Press the Upload button in the app bar and select "Backup Folders.”

This will let you browse your computer to select a folder.

Next, you'll need to "Allow Google Photos to back up your selected folders."

By opening this menu again, you can access the "Folder Backup" window, which displays your selected files and gives you the option to add or remove them.

Google has recently updated the bottom bar of the Google app to Material 3.

First, a tab icon will be highlighted to let you know which tab you're on.

With this update, it introduces a bullet-shaped indicator that surrounds the tab icon.

WhatsApp set to launch chat memory feature for seamless Meta AI conversations
X to allow third parties to train AI models with its data
Netflix shares soar to record high level: Details inside
NASA discovers clues about alien life on Mars: Find out
Google announces new security updates in play store
WhatsApp updates Meta AI chatbot icon for a more seamless look
YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades
Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK
Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users
WhatsApp to enable quick reactions with recently used emojis for all users
Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators
Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees