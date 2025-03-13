Angel Reese faces unexpected disappointment from loved one

Sports

Angel Reese is an American professional basketball player for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA

  March 13, 2025
Angel Reese's brother, Julian was left out of the All-Defensive team despite his strong performances for the Maryland Terrapins throughout the 2024-25 season.

Angel, a WNBA player for the Chicago Sky may have to support him after this surprising snub.

The Terrapins have reached the Big 10 quarterfinals and are strong contenders for the national championship.

Julian has been key defensive player, averaging 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while also contributing 13.2 points and 1.2 assists.

He has an impressive shooting accuracy of 55.5% from the field and 74.1% from free throws and has recorded 14 double-doubles.

However despite these achievements the NCAA did not select him for the All-Defensive team, leaving fans shocked and disappointed.

Angel, who won the national championship with LSU in 2023, has experienced similar setbacks, including being overlooked and facing criticism.

Some even believe she was unfairly snubbed when Caitlin Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award ahead of her.

Because of her experience and competitive mindset, Angel can help her younger brother stay motivated and fight back as he prepares for the Big 10 quarterfinals on March 14.

