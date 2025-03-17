US hit by catastrophic tornadoes and wildfires, death toll rises to 40

Severe tornadoes have caused widespread destruction in the Midwest and South of the United States, resulting in at least 40 deaths.
As per multiple reports, Missouri was the most affected with at least 12 people losing their lives after the tornadoes began on Friday.
Meanwhile, in Texas and Kansas strong winds triggered massive dust storms, leading to vehicle pile-ups and causing around 12 more deaths.
Not only that, the strong winds fuelled nearly 150 dangerous wildfires in Oklahoma, leading to fatalities.
The state's chief medical examiner reported that at least four people died due to the fires and high winds.
The fires burned 170,000 acres of land and destroyed nearly 300 buildings, including a farmhouse belonging to Governor Kevin Stitt.
Deaths were also reported in Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi.
As per the reports, several states including Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina were under flood warnings.
As per PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power outages, over 320,000 people in the affected areas were without electricity by Sunday evening.
In response to the severe conditions, states of emergency were declared in Arkansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Missouri Governor, Mike Kehoe said in a statement that “the scale of devastation across our state is staggering.”
"Hundreds of homes, schools, and businesses have been either destroyed or severely damaged," the statement added.
