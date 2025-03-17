World

Nightclub fire in North Macedonia: Authorities lands on new information

The deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claimed at least 59 lives, injuring 155 people

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Nightclub fire in North Macedonia: Authorities lands on new information

Investigation surrounding the nightclub fire in North Macedonia witnessed major updates as authorities make multiple arrest.

As reported by BBC , police have detained 15 people for the fire that killed around 59 people.

The explosion broke on Sunday, March 1, 2025 at the Pluse Club in Koncani, with many young people attending the concert of country's popular hip-hop duo DNK.

A representative of the public prosecutor informed the outlet that only one of the member survived the fire and was being treated in hospital.

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski claimed that bribery and corruption might have a link with the fire, and that the authorities will be questioning the detainees.

Along with that the venue, which is located in a town around 100 km east of the capital Skopje, did not have a legal licence to operate, and was previously a carpet warehouse.

According to Red Cross volunteer Mustafa Saidov, most of those affected were young people between the ages of 18 to 20, and officials have confirmed that more than 20 of the injured and three killed were under 18.

The government of North Macedonia has declared a seven days of mourning, and is holding an emergency session as part of ongoing investigations regarding the incident.

