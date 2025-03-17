Entertainment

Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship

Bella Hadid’s sister Gigi Hadid recently opened up about co-parenting daughter Khai with ex-partner Zayn Malik

  March 17, 2025
Gigi Hadid is reflecting on the “greatest highlight” of her career!

On Sunday, March 16, the 29-year-old American fashion model turned to Instagram to share a huge carousel of gorgeous snaps as she paid a heartfelt tribute to Donatella Versace after the designer stepped down as Versace’s creative director.

“Working with Versace in the era of Donatella will forever be one of the greatest highlights of my career. What is more of a life’s honor is saying that I know and love this Super Woman,” penned Gigi.

She continued, “To say her support for me, 10 years ago, changed the course of my career would be an understatement. She was the first person to put me on a big, high fashion runway— then put me in the campaign that season.”

In her lengthy emotional message, Gigi Hadid also reflected on the shoots, shows, carpets, campaign, and dinners she had with the Italian fashion designer.

The model also expressed gratitude for making her feel the most empowered, confident, and beautiful all these years.

Gigi concluded her message by stating, “you know I love you so much. Thank you for everything, and for all you have given the world. I will always cherish my time wearing your creations, but the memories continue:) x x 4ever your girl.”

This comes just a few days after Gigi Hadid opened up about co-parenting her daughter, Khai, with ex-partner Zayn Malik, during an interview with Vogue.

In the interview, the supermodel explained that she and the Night Changes singer have reached a completely new stage of friendship, which is full of “love and feeling of camaraderie.”

The Vogue model also shared that they respect each other and are “interested” in raising their daughter together as co-parents.

