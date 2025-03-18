Chinese state media celebrates Trump decision to sideline Voice of America

Chinese state media has praised President Donald Trump's decision of cutting public funding for news outlet Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia.
As reported by BBC, the move put 1,300 VOA employees on paid leave following the executive order.
Many officials and US citizens criticised the funding cut, however, Beijing's state newspaper Global Times shared that the outlet has "now been discarded by its own government like a dirty rag."
Editorial published on Monday, March 17, 2025 stated, "As more Americans begin to break through their information cocoon and see a real world and a multi-imensional China, the demonising narratives propagated by VOA will ultimately become a laughing stock."
Hu Xijin, former Global Times editor-in-chief wrote, "Voice of America has been paralysed! And so has Radio Free Asia, which has been as vicious to China. This is such great news."
Meanwhile, the White House defended the move, noting it will "ensure that taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda."
Trump's cuts target the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which is supported by Congress and funds the affected news outlets such as VOA, RFA, and Radio Free Europe.
The agencies have received international recognition for reporting in places where free speech is under constant threat such as China and Russia.
Although in some countries including China, VOA is banned, people can get access them on shortwave radio or can be used via VPNs.
Furthermore, RFA's funding cut was also praised by Cambodia's former authoritarian ruler Hun Sen, who hailed the cuts as a "big contribution to eliminating fake news," as the outlet often reported on the crackdown on human rights.
Notably, VOA is broadcasts in Mandarin and was recognised last year for its podcast on rare 2022 protests in China against COVID-19 lock-downs.