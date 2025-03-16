World

Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage

Trump's new decision to stop state-funded media put 1,300 journalists on leave

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage

US President Donald Trump’s new executive orders to demolish the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) put over 1,300 journalists on hold.

According to Politico, Trump has signed orders to stop financing US-funded media, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Voice of America (VOA), which has sparked massive outrage.

A day after the Republican president decided to freeze funding for the media organisations, VOA, RFE/RL and other state-funded media outlets’ journalists and correspondents from all over the world were told on Saturday, March 15, 2025, to stop working.

Related: Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch

The European Commission told POLITICO on Sunday, March 16, 2025, “These media outlets have been a beacon of truth, democracy, and hope for millions of people around the world. In an age of unmoderated content and fake news, journalism and freedom of the press are critical for democracy.”

The EU executive suggested that the decision would risk “benefiting our common adversaries.”

Moreover, VOA’s director Michael Abramowitz expressed, “I am deeply saddened that for the first time in 83 years, the storied Voice of America is being silenced.”

RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus suggested that the cancellation of the grant agreement would be a huge gift for the US enemies and would allow the Iranian Ayatollahs, Chinese communist leaders, and autocrats in Moscow and Minsk to celebrate the demise of RFE/RL after 75 years.

Furthermore, Reporters Without Borders, the international nongovernmental organisation, also strongly condemned Trump’s decision and called on the US Congress and the international community to take action against the “unprecedented move.”

Related: Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries

Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Musk, OpenAI agree to expedite trial opposing for-profit shift
Musk, OpenAI agree to expedite trial opposing for-profit shift
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out
Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries