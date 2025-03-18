Sci-Tech

Snap's Spectacles now support GPS and hand-tracking features

Snap's Spectacles are currently accessible through Snap's developer programme, which costs $99 per month

  March 18, 2025
Snap has launched the capability to create Spectacles-focused Lenses that tap GPS, new hand-tracking features, and more.

The company on Monday, March 17, 2025 introduced the  feature for the developers to build Lenses using GPS, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), compass heading, and custom locations. 

This enables them to access geo-location data and create things like augmented reality (AR) walking courses.

With this upgrade, Snap aims to enhance location-based experiences on Spectacles. 

The company provided a few examples that utilize the new abilities, such as NavigatAR from Utopia Labs, which directs users with Snap Map Tiles by showcasing glowing arrows to assist wearers in reaching their destinations.

Hand-tracking capabilities can quickly identify grab gestures when a user has a phone in their hands.

Additionally, Snap now allows developers to easily include a leaderboard to their Lenses for competition-focused experiences, alongside there’s a new AR keyboard.

Source: Snap

To note, Spectacles are currently only accessible through Snap’s developer programme, which is priced at $99 per month.

Meanwhile, Snap unveiled a 50% discount for educators and students, suggesting that its long-term goal is to bring AR experiences to the masses while also helping it compete with tech giants like Apple, Google, and Meta.

Alongside this update, Snap revealed a series of challenges that will reward $20,000 to Spectacles-owning developers who create the top 10 best Lenses each month, named the “Spectacles Community Challenges,” the series begins April 1.

