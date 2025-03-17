Sci-Tech

Google integrates Chirp 3 to Vertex AI to improve user experience

Google is currently developing generative AI tooling for developers

  • March 17, 2025
Google announced to integrate Chirp 3, the voice-based and HD text-to-speech models to its Vertex AI development platform from next week.

Last week, Alphabet-owned Google revealed that Chirp 3 is set to introduce eight latest voices for 31 languages. 

Use cases for the platform include building voice assistants, generating audiobooks, and more for videos at an event at Google’s DeepMind offices in London.

It is important to note that, Chirp 3 will include a few usage restrictions to avoid misuse. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian stated: “We’re just working through some of these things with our safety team.”

However, it remains under wraps whether Google will launch Chirp 3 as “realistic” as few of the other AI efforts to generate “human” voices or not. 

In 2021, Google released Vertex AI as a platform for developers to build machine learning services in the cloud. Since then, the company has been integrating advanced features into Vertex AI to outdo its competitors, including Microsoft and Amazon.

In addition, Google is developing generative AI tooling for developers.

Google has been working on “Chirp” voice services for many years, going back to using the name as a code name for its initial efforts to outdo Amazon’s Alexa service.

