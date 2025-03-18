Microsoft partners with Swiss start-up to develop AI that mimics human brain

Microsoft partnered with the Swiss start-up inait on Tuesday, March 18, to develop an AI model that mimics how mammal brains reason.
This collaboration builds on 20 years of digital neuroscience research to enhance AI's ability to think and make decisions like biological intelligence.
As per FinancialTimes, the technology aims to advance various fields, including financial trading and robotics.
The supporters of this technology believe it is groundbreaking because, unlike traditional AI that identifies patterns in existing data, it learns from real-world experiences.
Related: WhatsApp brings back classic vertical status view
Richard Frey, CEO of inait, explained that the company was founded in 2018 with the idea that the human brain is the only proven form of intelligence.
By understanding and replicating how the brain works they aim to develop new and more powerful kind of AI.
As per the reports, this collaboration will improve AI-driven trading strategies, risk management and personalized financial advice.
While, in robotics it will help create more adaptable machines for industrial manufacturing, enabling them to function efficiently in complex and changing environments.
AI models that simulate the brain could be more energy-efficient and learn much faster than current deep reinforcement models.
Moreover, they would continue improving even after being deployed to customers.
Related: Gemini AI’s hidden watermark removal feature stirs controversy