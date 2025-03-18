WhatsApp brings back classic vertical status view

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to filter status updates and channels!
As per WABetaInfo, this feature allows users to filter and choose whether they want to see status updates, channels or both.
The Updates tab currently shows status update in a horizontal list which some users might find inconvenient or difficult to use.
With the new filtering feature, users can choose to display only status updates which will bring back the vertical list view from previous WhatsApp versions.
Users can customize the Updates tab by applying a filter to show only channels, excluding status updates.
This allows them to focus on the content they follow instead of personal updates.
Related: WhatsApp now lets users save their own status updates with one tap
The ability to switch between these views improves the user experience by making navigation easier and giving users more control over how they interact with WhatsApp.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to save photos and videos from your own status updates directly to your phone’s gallery.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations.
The feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.
Related: WhatsApp to revolutionize chats with new threaded replies feature