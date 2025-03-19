Government announces Eid ul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan 

The federal government has officially announced the three-day public holidays for the occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2025.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the Eid ul Fitr holidays will commence on March 31 and end on April 2, 2025.
The press release by the Cabinet Division stated “The prime minister has been pleased to declare March 31 to April 2, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr.”
Eid ul Fitr’s exact date this year depends on the moon sighting, with the festivities likely to start on either March 31 or April 1.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with the zonal committees, will hold a moon sighting session on the evening of March 30 (Sunday), marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Ramadan is a period dedicated to fasting, charity, determination, and self-discipline, while Eid ul Fitr following it is a time of joy and festivity.
The lunar basis of Islamic months can be either 29 or 30 days long and never correspond to fixed days annually in the Gregorian calendar.