Bill Gates meets PM Modi, praises India's innovative spirit

India's rapid rise in the tech sector and local progress impresses Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

  • March 20, 2025
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday said he is impressed by how innovation in India is driving "progress locally and globally", as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a host of subjects including technology, innovation and sustainability.

Gates also met Union Health Minister J P Nadda when the collaboration between the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector was reviewed.

The philanthropist also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who said they had a thoughtful conversation on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

"Discussed development challenges, the promise of innovation and the relevance of India," Jaishankar posted on X.

Gates also had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and they discussed leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to improve service delivery in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

After meeting Modi, Gates said on X, "I had a great discussion with Narendra Modi about India's development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today. It's impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress locally and globally."

