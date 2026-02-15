News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sci-Tech

NASA confirms arrival of new astronauts at International Space Station

The International Space Station returned to full strength with the latest arrival of four new astronauts

  • By Fatima Nadeem
A new team of four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) to replace other crew members who had to leave earlier than planned due to health concerns.

SpaceX transported the American, French and Russian astronauts to the space station, which orbits about 277 miles (446 kilometers) above Earth, one day after their launch from Cape Canaveral.

The new crew members include NASA's Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, France's Sophie Adenot and Russia's Andrey Fedyaev.

Earlier group of astronauts had to quickly leave as one of them developed a "serious" medical condition.

As a result, only three people including one American and two Russians remained on the space station which led NASA to temporarily stop spacewalks and scale back scientific research activities.

NASA shared a video showing the four new astronauts floating from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft into the space station after arriving.

Once inside, all seven astronauts celebrated in zero gravity by hugging, giving exciting high-fives and taking photos together.

The crew will now spend eight to nine months on board the International Space Station.

