  • By Web Desk
Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete under their own national flags at the 2026 Paralympics in Milan-Cortina

  • By Web Desk
Russian and Belarusian will return to the Winter Paralympics under their national flags after a previous ban was lifted.

Six Russian and four Belarusian competitors are confirmed to take part following the International Paralympic Committee's decision in September to allow athletes from the two countries.

After Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, both Russia and Belarus were banned from the Paralympics, though a partial ban in 2023 allowed their athletes to compete as neutrals.

Despite this, the four international governing bodies for the six Paralympic sports decided to keep the ban in place for their events.

In December, Russia and Belarus successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIS, the international body for skiing and snowboarding, allowing their athletes to compete and earn ranking points.

The International Paralympic Committe (IPC) confirmed that the ten athletes have received special invitations to take part in Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and snowboarding at the Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics.

"The IPC can confirm that NPC Russia has been awarded a total of six slots: two in Para alpine skiing (one male, one female), two in Para cross-country skiing (one male, one female), and two in Para snowboard (both male)," it said in a statement.

It added, "NPC Belarus has been awarded four slots in total, all in cross-country skiing (one male and three female)."

The Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics is scheduled to take place from 6-15 March.

