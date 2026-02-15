News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to bring status update to top app bar: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp's new feature is currently in the developmental stage and it is likely to release in the near future

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring the status update to the top app bar, allowing users to access the settings page from either of two entry points.

The first point is located in the top app bar, where the profile icon is shown. The second entry point is situated in the bottom navigation bar as a tab, which is known as “You.”

With this update, status updates from people you chat with most will be displayed at the top of the screen in the Chats tab, making it quicker to check updates without leaving your chat.

As per WABetaInfo, the company is seemingly exploring several ways to offer users quicker accessw to status updates.

Alongside the top bar, scrolling down in the Chats tab will be displayed in a row of all contacts’ status updates.

This will allow users to scroll horizontally to view them, similar to the old Status tab. Any contacts you have hidden will not appear here.

It’s worth mentioning that the feature is currently in the developmental stage and it is likely to release in the near future.

