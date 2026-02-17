News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan

The 'Ehraam-e-Junoon' star wished her fans health, prosperity, and endless blessings in this holy month

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan

Pakistan actress Neelam Muneer is wishing her 7.9million followers a very blessed month of Ramadan Kareem, offering prayers to their fans for all the countless blessings and peace in their lives.

On Tuesday, February 17, the Ehraam-e-Junoon star took to her Instagram and wished her fans health, prosperity, and endless blessings in this holy month.

Neelam wrote, “May this holy month bring you peace, health, and endless blessings.”

“May your prayers be accepted and your hearts be at ease,” the Dil Mom Ka Diya starlet added.

Ramadan holds profound significance among muslims, the eighth month of Islamic calendar that is filled by plenty of blessings, peace, and prosperity.

For those unversed, Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer got married with a Dubai-based businessman named Muhammad Rashid, and has reportedly stepped back from showbiz industry.

Though the actress has yet to officially confirm the speculation.

Notably, the actress didn’t appear in any of the drama series after tying the knot.

Neelam is known for exceptional acting skills in multiple hit serials, including Subha Ka Sitara and Qaid-e-Tanhai, Jal Pari, Meri Behan Maya, Dil Nawaz, Kahin Deep Jalay, Qayamat, and more.

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking note after his father Sunil's death
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking note after his father Sunil's death
Mishi Khan takes sharp swipe at Imad Wasim after his second marriage
Mishi Khan takes sharp swipe at Imad Wasim after his second marriage
Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star dies at 60
Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star dies at 60
Yumna Zaidi shows love to 'Dekh Zara Pyar Se' co-stars ahead of release
Yumna Zaidi shows love to 'Dekh Zara Pyar Se' co-stars ahead of release
'O Romeo' box office: Film hits 61 crore in just 4 days after release
'O Romeo' box office: Film hits 61 crore in just 4 days after release
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital
Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18
Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claim about her role in Salman Khan's film
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claim about her role in Salman Khan's film
‘Don 3’ fiasco: Aamir Khan plays mediator between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar?
‘Don 3’ fiasco: Aamir Khan plays mediator between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar?
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
Raveena Tandon explains dynamics with ex Akshay Kumar: 'Who hasn’t gone through it?'
Raveena Tandon explains dynamics with ex Akshay Kumar: 'Who hasn’t gone through it?'
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali lead star-studded cast in ‘Mitti De Baway’
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali lead star-studded cast in ‘Mitti De Baway’

Popular News

Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags

Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags
35 minutes ago
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan

Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan
44 minutes ago
Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour

Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour
53 minutes ago