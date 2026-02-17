Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan

Pakistan actress Neelam Muneer is wishing her 7.9million followers a very blessed month of Ramadan Kareem, offering prayers to their fans for all the countless blessings and peace in their lives.
On Tuesday, February 17, the Ehraam-e-Junoon star took to her Instagram and wished her fans health, prosperity, and endless blessings in this holy month.
Neelam wrote, “May this holy month bring you peace, health, and endless blessings.”
“May your prayers be accepted and your hearts be at ease,” the Dil Mom Ka Diya starlet added.
Ramadan holds profound significance among muslims, the eighth month of Islamic calendar that is filled by plenty of blessings, peace, and prosperity.
For those unversed, Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer got married with a Dubai-based businessman named Muhammad Rashid, and has reportedly stepped back from showbiz industry.
Though the actress has yet to officially confirm the speculation.
Notably, the actress didn’t appear in any of the drama series after tying the knot.
Neelam is known for exceptional acting skills in multiple hit serials, including Subha Ka Sitara and Qaid-e-Tanhai, Jal Pari, Meri Behan Maya, Dil Nawaz, Kahin Deep Jalay, Qayamat, and more.