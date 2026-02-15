News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

ByteDance releases Doubao 2.0 model in bid to outdo competitors

In a strategic move to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm, ByteDance has officially released its Doubao 2.0 model, a significant upgrade of China’s popular app, providing a streamlined user-experience to all users.

ByteDance, alongside competitors like Alibaba, seemingly trying to maintain its position after being concerned over the rapid growth of DeepSeek last year, which garnered significant attention worldwide.

Doubao 2.0 positions itself in the 'agent era,' primarily focusing on handling complex real-world tasks that compete with OpenAI's GPT 5.2 and Google's Gemini 3 Pro.

Amid an increasing AI landscape, ByteDance’s innovation positions it at the forefront, capturing maximum attention with its cutting-edge and distinctive features.

Notably, the latest model’s pro variant consists of high-end reasoning and multi-step task execution capabilities that is similar to OpenAI's GPT 5.2 and Google's Gemini 3 Pro, as per the company.

ByteDance, referring to the unit of data processed by an AI model, stated, "This cost advantage will become even more crucial as real-world, complex tasks involve large-scale inference and multi-step generation that will expend a huge amount of tokens."

However, its launch will assist ByteDance reduce recent pressure from domestic competitors. 

