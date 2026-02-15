Google announces significant update to Now Playing: Details inside 

News
In a significant upgrade, Google is preparing a new update for its old Now Playing feature, as it turned the background music recognition feature into a dedicated standalone app.

9to5Google suggests users will be prompted to install the latest Now Playing app from the Play Store, where settings, song history, and related controls will be centralized.

This major shift could enable the Alphabet-owned Google to diversify functionality such as transferring listening history between compatible devices and launching new features over time.

Now Playing is considered a unique tool that sets Pixel devices apart, alongside several features such as Recorder, Glance, and proactive assistant capabilities.

However, the company has yet to confirm the launch date, the forthcoming March Pixel software update is seen as a possible release window.

The move reflects Google’s wider strategy of bringing a design overhaul to Pixel-exclusive experiences, aiming to outdo its competitors.

Moreover, this move hints towards its focuses on intelligent, user-friendly tools that improve everyday convenience instead of relying solely on hardware enhancements.

The feature, powered by Android System Intelligence, detects songs playing nearby and displays the track name on the lock screen of Pixel handsets.

