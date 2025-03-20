Sports

Luka Dončić shines as Lakers stun Nuggets in thrilling victory

Luka Dončić reached an important milestone by recording his 200th career game with at least 30 points

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Luka Dončić's Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference on Thursday, March 20.

Dončić played an outstanding game, scoring 31 points and leading his team to victory.

As per BBC Sports, he had an especially strong first quarter, scoring 21 points and reached an important milestone by recording his 200th career game with at least 30 points.

The Lakers, despite missing key players LeBron James and Rui Hachimura due to injuries, won the game with additional contributions from Austin Reaves, who scored 22 points.

After winning the match, the player added, “Like I always say, every day gets better. That's three wins in a row now so we've got to just keep it going.”

The 26-year-old added, “We go game-by-game because if you think too far in the future maybe you forget about the next game. We know the [standings] are tight but we've just got to try and win every game."

Dončić transferred from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

Since joining the Lakers, he has played 16 games and has scored more than 30 points in eight of them.

As per the outlet, the Lakers had an impressive first quarter, scoring 46 points which is their highest-scoring quarter of the season.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still in first place but lost 123-119 to the Sacramento Kings, marking their third consecutive defeat.

