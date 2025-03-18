Sports

Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic take LA Lakers to victory against Spurs

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves steps up in LeBron James absence in LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs match

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic take LA Lakers to victory against Spurs
Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic take LA Lakers to victory against Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers' stars Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic took the team to a phenomenal victory against San Antonio Spurs following the unfortunate losing streak.

As reported by Associated Press, on Monday night, March 17, 2025, Austin scored 30 points and Luka had 21 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds under his belt in the 125-109 win.

Along with that, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes also played their parts with 15 points, four 3 -pointers and 19 points, six rebounds for the Lakers respectively.

The squad marked their home-winning streak to eight games with back-to-back victories over Phoenix and San Antonio following four consecutive losses on the road.

Related: Luka Doncic settles score with former team in intense LA vs Dallas match

Reaves dominated the court throughout the game as he hit five 2-pointers and seven rebounds and six assists.

Furthermore, LeBron James missed the fifth consecutive game due to his groin issue, a gap which the duo tried their best to fill.

Following the win, Luka had high praises for his teammat noting, "This guy just scored 30 in his fourth game in five days. He's an amazing player. For him to go un-drafted is unbelievable.

Related: LeBron James ‘unlikely’ to give Lakers break on next contract

Notably, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 San Antonio Spurs will host New York Knicks and Lakers will be up against Denver Nuggets.

Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Rory McIlroy makes history with second Players Championship win
Rory McIlroy makes history with second Players Championship win
Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite food revealed: 'It keeps me strong'
Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite food revealed: 'It keeps me strong'
GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know
GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted
Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted
Cameron Brink opens up about LA Sparks' decision for male practice players
Cameron Brink opens up about LA Sparks' decision for male practice players
Andreeva wins Indian Wells, becomes youngest champion since Serena Williams
Andreeva wins Indian Wells, becomes youngest champion since Serena Williams
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari debut at Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari debut at Australian GP
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card