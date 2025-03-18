Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic take LA Lakers to victory against Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers' stars Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic took the team to a phenomenal victory against San Antonio Spurs following the unfortunate losing streak.
As reported by Associated Press, on Monday night, March 17, 2025, Austin scored 30 points and Luka had 21 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds under his belt in the 125-109 win.
Along with that, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes also played their parts with 15 points, four 3 -pointers and 19 points, six rebounds for the Lakers respectively.
The squad marked their home-winning streak to eight games with back-to-back victories over Phoenix and San Antonio following four consecutive losses on the road.
Reaves dominated the court throughout the game as he hit five 2-pointers and seven rebounds and six assists.
Furthermore, LeBron James missed the fifth consecutive game due to his groin issue, a gap which the duo tried their best to fill.
Following the win, Luka had high praises for his teammat noting, "This guy just scored 30 in his fourth game in five days. He's an amazing player. For him to go un-drafted is unbelievable.
Notably, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 San Antonio Spurs will host New York Knicks and Lakers will be up against Denver Nuggets.