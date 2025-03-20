Entertainment

Rachel Zegler explains why 'Snow White' feels extra special to her, family

'Y2K' actress revealed that making her role in 'Snow White' is a meaningful moment for her family

  March 20, 2025
Rachel Zegler revealed that her parents are lifelong Disney fans who even danced to Aladdin at their wedding.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes starlet also revealed that making her role as Snow White is a meaningful moment for her family.

While conversing with Good Morning America, Zegler shared, "I'm a product of two really amazing Disney fans whose wedding song was 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin.”

She went on to share that her role in Snow White has been both "a homecoming to my inner childhood" for her and "so special" for her parents.

The Y2K star also disclosed that her parents would be seeing Snow White for the first time on Thursday, March 21.

Expressing her excitement on the role, Zegler said she was "just really excited to share it" with her parents and she was "honored" when Disney offered her the role.

"[Snow White is] the first Disney princess that Disney ever created in the 1937 film. To get to bring her to life in such a unique way and such a special way, it's just a beautiful opportunity," she gushed.

The live-action adaptation of Snow White is "all about bringing a classic to a modern age," Zegler explained.

"[Snow White's] superpower remains her heart. That's always been at the core of this story [and] it's the core of the Disney company," she said.

Snow White is slated to hit the theaters on March 21, 2025.

