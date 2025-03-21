Entertainment

Celine Dion pays moving birthday tribute to late mom Thérèse Dion

The 'I'm Alive' hitmaker, Celine Dion, reminisces 'loving memories' of late mom Thérèse Dion on her birthday

Celine Dion is missing her beloved mom Thérèse Dion on her birthday.

On Thursday night, March 20, the I’m Alive crooner took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photograph with late mom as she marked her birthday, five years after death.

Alongside the snap, Celine penned a moving tribute to her late mother, revealing how having a conversation with son René Charles led her to flash back to the memories she had with Thérèse.

“As I was having a conversation with René Charles tonight, you entered our thoughts,” wrote the My Heart Will Go On singer, adding, “We reminisced about the loving memories we hold of you. I realized these are the moments of motherhood.”

Expressing love for the Canadian TV personality, Celine Dion penned, “Mom, I just want you to know we love you so much and we miss you. From a conversation, to a recipe, to a story about you, there is not a day that you are not a part of us. Happy birthday, Maman…”

Concluding the post, the legendary singer wrote, “- Celine, RC, Nelson, and Eddy xx…”

For those unaware, “RC, Nelson, and Eddy” are Celine Dion’s children with her late husband René Angélil.

