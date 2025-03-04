Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson breaks silence after discovering that Musk has welcomed 14th child.
Musk confirmed the birth of his 14th child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink on Saturday, March 1.
Zilis announced the birth on X (formerly Twitter), and Musk later confirmed it.
She wrote, “Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”
In response, Musk simply replied with a heart emoji.
They already have three other children together, making this their fourth child as a couple.
The SpaceX founder's 21-year-old daughter took to her social media account to share her thoughts after unexpectedly having another sibling.
Vivian stitched a previous TikTok video she had made that read, "Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels…which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it's happened twice, right."
In the stitched video, only Vivian’s eye could be seen as she looked at the camera with frustration.
She wrote on the video, “This is already outdated nevermind," while in the caption, she quipped, "Technically it was through Threads this time though."
Vivian is Musk's oldest child, born from his marriage to his first wife, Justine Wilson.
The couple also had a son named Nevada in 2002 but he sadly passed away at just 10 weeks old.
In addition to Vivian, they have her twin brother, Griffin, and triplets named Kai, Saxon and Damian, who are now 19 years old.