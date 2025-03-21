Sci-Tech

Spotify releases 'Concerts Near You' playlist to find nearby shows

Spotify's latest playlist offers 30 songs from artists performing nearby you, with complete event details and ticket links

  • March 21, 2025
Spotify has released the latest personalised playlist, “Concerts Near You,” designed to assist listeners find upcoming concerts in their area.

The playlist is updated every week on Wednesday with up to 30 songs from artists performing nearby you, offering complete event details and ticket links.

The music-streaming giant collaborated with ticketing platforms such as AXS, DICE, Eventbrite, and Ticketmaster.

Similar to other personalised playlists on Spotify, including “Daylist” and various “Mixes,” “Concerts Near You” is designed to cater to all the users, enabling them to find their favourite artists.

In addition, listeners are required to share their location through the “Live Events” section, under the Search tab in the app to get the latest updates.

The release of the latest playlist reflects the company’s unwavering commitment offering an improved overall listening experience while also offering artists more visibility.

This significant update comes ahead of Spotify's publication of its yearly Loud & Clear report, which presented accurate figures for its payments to counter claims that the platform doesn’t completely compensate artists.

For the first time, an artist who earned one in every million streams on the platform earned an average of up to $10,000 in 2024.

