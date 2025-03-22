World

Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats

President Donald Trump has announced a new Air Force program amid potential conflict with China

  • March 22, 2025
President Donald Trump has taken a major decision regarding the future Air Force fighter jets, which are essential in a potential conflict with China.

As reported by Associated Press, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Trump announced that Boeing will be given an exclusive contract to built the future F-47 fighter jet, with better penetration capabilities than its predecessor.

Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD), the crewed military jet, would lead a team of drones to fight a potential foe, with the initial contract to start the production of fighter jet being around $20 billion.

Many questioned the cost and necessity of the new program as the Pentagon is still struggling to fully produce its current most advanced jet, F-35, which over its lifespan, is expected to cost the US citizens more than $1.7 trillion.

Boeing was selected for the task after an independent analysis by the Air Force, which determined the firm to "best overall value to the government."

In a shared statement, while discussing the reasons behind choosing the number 47, the Air Force noted,  "It honours the legacy of the P-47, whose contributions to air superiority during World War II remain historic"

Continuing it further revealed, "Additionally, the number pays tribute to the founding year of the Air Force, while also recognising the 47th President's pivotal support for the development of the world's first sixth-generation fighter."

The NGAD program and more advanced fighter jets were deemed necessary in a potential fight against China by Biden Administration, however, the decision to choose the firm was left for next administration.

