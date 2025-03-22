George Foreman, boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist dies at 76

George Foreman, the Olympic gold medallist and two-time heavyweight boxing champion passed away at the age of 76.
According to CNN, the announcement was made on Friday, March 21, 2025 on a social media account dedicated to the boxer.
The Instagram post noted, "Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones."
While sharing the important roles Foreman held in his life, the post added, "A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."
Related: Kirsty Coventry makes history as first woman, African to lead IOC
Concluding the announcement, it read, "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."
Foreman known as the most powerful punchers in boxing history won Olympic gold in his 25th amateur fight, and went on to achieve heavyweight title twice before his legendary 1974 fight with Muhammad Ali in Kinshasha, Democratic Republic of Congo.
The boxer was also a successful businessman as his 1994's George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine went on to sell more than 100 million units worldwide.
Related: Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
A film about his life Big George Foreman was released in 2023, while discussing it he shared that looking into his past struggles on screen moved him to tears.