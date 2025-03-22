Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande & more battle for Britney Spears biopic role

'Womanizer' singer has a lineup of A-list stars vying to portray her younger self in the highly anticipated biopic

  March 22, 2025
Hollywood is buzzing as the battle for the lead role in the upcoming Britney Spears biopic heats up.

As per Life and Style, the Womanizer singer has a number of A-list stars to choose for her young role in the lede.

A source said, “Britney is someone that a lot of Gen Z girls look up to, they’ve been hearing her music all their lives, to them she really is an icon.”

The insider added, “Plus, with John M. Chu writing and directing and all the heat already on the project, it’s being seen as a career making movie, there’s a lot of discussion about who will get it and a definite competitive vibe.”

Teasing the possible star cast in the Toxic singer biopic, a source said, “Millie Bobby Brown has been openly campaigning for it, a lot of people think that’s the motivation for her to go bleach blonde, she wants people to see her in this role.”

They continued, “She’s got a great singer, but there are also a number of pop stars clamoring for this including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande.”

To note, Britney’s biopic is based on her 2023 bombshell memoir The Woman in Me.

