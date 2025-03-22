World

Archaeologists uncover hidden Bronze Age stone circle in Derbyshire

The stone which is located in Farley Wood dates back 3,700 years to the Bronze Age

  March 22, 2025
Archaeologists have discovered that a stone in a Derbyshire forest, once thought to stand alone is actually part of a larger ancient site.

The stone which is located in Farley Wood dates back 3,700 years to the Bronze Age.

As per BBC, excavations revealed a ceremonial platform next to the stone and evidence that five other stones once stood nearby, forming a stone circle.

Dr Lawrence Shaw, Forestry England's lead historic environment adviser, described the discovery as highly significant, as it changes how experts understand the site.

Forestry England also noted that the main stone was deliberately positioned above a natural spring.

Dr Shaw elaborated, "What we've uncovered is evidence of a much more complex ceremonial landscape, which the original standing stone is part of.”

He added, “The stone platform predates the standing stone itself, suggesting continuous ritual use of this site over hundreds of years, strongly linked to the water and the importance it held for Bronze Age communities."

As per the reports, local archaeology enthusiast George Bird had long suspected that the standing stone was part of a larger monument, which led to the investigation.

Forestry England has decided to protect the site and treat it as a historic monument to ensure its preservation.

The archaeology team plans to return next summer for a more detailed study of the newly discovered stones.

Their goal is to find out when the site was first built and how large the full ceremonial complex is.

