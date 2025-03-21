Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations

Saffron Walden, a town in Essex has been ranked as the best place to live in the UK.
This place was ranked by The Sunday Times and the ranking was based on a list of 72 locations which included both major cities and remote villages.
As per BBC, last year, North Berwick in East Lothian was ranked as the best place to live.
The ranking is based on factors such as the quality of schools, transportation, internet speed, mobile signal, access to green spaces and the overall condition of the High Street.
Saffron Walden is considered an attractive place to live because it offers easy access to London and Cambridge, has high-quality state schools and a lively cultural scene.
The town is also known for its growing food culture and a revitalized shopping area where both big-brand stores and independent businesses thrive.
The judges said, "Saffron Walden was chosen for its knockout historic looks with excellent state schools, a rich cultural offering and an exploding foodie scene,” as per Sun.
They added, “The genteel market town used to have a reputation for being stuffy, old-fashioned and expensive."
As per the reports, locals compare Saffron Walden’s Saturday market to the markets in the South of France.
Not only that, the market is quite popular and was recognized as the "Best Small Outdoor Market" at the Great British Market Awards in 2018.
