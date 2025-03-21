World

Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations

Locals compare Saffron Walden’s Saturday market to the markets in the South of France

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations

Saffron Walden, a town in Essex has been ranked as the best place to live in the UK.

This place was ranked by The Sunday Times and the ranking was based on a list of 72 locations which included both major cities and remote villages.

As per BBC, last year, North Berwick in East Lothian was ranked as the best place to live.

The ranking is based on factors such as the quality of schools, transportation, internet speed, mobile signal, access to green spaces and the overall condition of the High Street.

Saffron Walden is considered an attractive place to live because it offers easy access to London and Cambridge, has high-quality state schools and a lively cultural scene.

Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations

The town is also known for its growing food culture and a revitalized shopping area where both big-brand stores and independent businesses thrive.

Related: UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie

The judges said, "Saffron Walden was chosen for its knockout historic looks with excellent state schools, a rich cultural offering and an exploding foodie scene,” as per Sun.

Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations

They added, “The genteel market town used to have a reputation for being stuffy, old-fashioned and expensive."

Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations

As per the reports, locals compare Saffron Walden’s Saturday market to the markets in the South of France.

Not only that, the market is quite popular and was recognized as the "Best Small Outdoor Market" at the Great British Market Awards in 2018.

Related: Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title

Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage
London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man
$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man
US denies entry to French scientist over anti-Trump texts
US denies entry to French scientist over anti-Trump texts
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie