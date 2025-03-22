Sports

Tom Brady makes feelings clear on Boston Celtics's purchase

Legendary football quarterback Tom Brady expresses delight over Boston Celtics acquisition

  • March 22, 2025
Tom Brady makes his feelings known about Boston Celtics's purchase
Tom Brady makes his feelings known about Boston Celtics's purchase

Former NFL player Tom Brady was seen celebrating the major changes taking place in sports industry.

The New England Patriots legend shared a congratulatory message to Bruce Beal Jr., one of the new owners of Boston Celtics.

In a record-breaking purchase, Celtics was sold for $6.1 billion to the ownership group led by Massachusetts native Bill Chisholm.

The group acquired the Celtics from Boston Basketball Partners LLC, which had originally purchased the franchise for $360 million in 2002.

Tom, who is a long-term supporter of the NBA team, turned to his Instagram Stories on Friday, March 21, 2025 to post a click with Beal, as they excitedly show-off Celtics' cap.

Tom Brady makes feelings clear on Boston Celticss purchase

The picture read, "The Boston boy is an owner of his Boston team. Congratulations @brucebealjr!!"

If approved by NBA's board, the deal will set a new record for the most expensive sale of a North American professional sports franchise.

While Bruce has strong ties to the NFL through his position with the Miami Dolphins, he is now expanding his expertise in more sports industry.

With new ownership, fans are looking forward to how Bruce Beal Jr. will help the team in the upcoming years.

